Fighting in Ukraine threatens water supply for 3.2 million

(CNN) A recent escalation of fighting in Eastern Ukraine is threatening access to safe water and sanitation for more than 3 million people, including 500,000 children, UNICEF warned in a new statement on Wednesday.

Since 2014, Ukrainian troops in the eastern Donbas region have been battling Russian-backed separatists in a bloody conflict that continues to take its toll on civilians.

This year alone, the fighting has either disrupted or entirely halted the water supply for 3.2 million people, according to the children's rights organization. Some families living near the disputed city of Donetsk have had no water or electricity for years, according to UNICEF.

So far, fighting has also damaged water and sanitation facilities nearly 60 times, escalating the threat of communicable diseases in an area where immunization rates are low.

Sofia, 6, stands behind a baby bath serving as a tank to collect water for her family in Volnovasky, Eastern Ukraine.

"When access is cut or reduced, children and their families often have no choice but to rely on contaminated water and unsafe sanitation," UNICEF Ukraine Deputy Representative, Laura Bill, said Wednesday. "This is particularly dangerous during the stifling summer temperatures we have seen recently."

