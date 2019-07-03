(CNN) Jeff Weakley was surfing at Flagler Beach in Florida in 1994 when he was bitten in the foot by a shark. Now he knows what kind of shark bit him -- thanks to a tooth fragment he pulled from his foot more than two decades after the attack.

Weakley was surfing with some friends in college when he felt something bite his foot. He saw he was bleeding, and he went to the hospital where he received 20 stitches.

"I didn't see the shark, but the doctors were sure it was a shark bite. I went into the database as one of the statistics," Weakley told CNN during a telephone interview on Wednesday.

He said he suffered no major damage to his foot.

The shark resurfaces