Pharrell Williams just offered internships to 114 Harlem high school grads

(CNN) The promise Pharrell Williams made to a group of more than 100 graduating high school seniors in Harlem has changed Brionna Pope's life as she heads to college.

In a keynote speech last week, the music artist guaranteed "A-list internships" to every 2019 graduate of Promise Academy's two high schools at the end of their freshman year of college, said Harlem Children's Zone, the organization that runs the charter schools.

"The world is watching Harlem, but this renaissance will be different," Wiliams said in his keynote speech on June 26. "Believe it or not ... it's going to actually be better. The reason why is because the new Harlem Renaissance has education at its core."

CEO Anne Williams-Isom All 114 graduates have been accepted to college, Harlem Children's ZoneCEO Anne Williams-Isom said . The opportunity, she added, will urge them to "be leaders for justice and change in the world."

Pope, with a phone in hand recording Williams' speech, couldn't believe it at first.

