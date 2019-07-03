Nicki Minaj is headlining a music festival in conservative Saudi Arabia

(CNN) Saudi Arabia has invited rapper Nicki Minaj to perform this month, an unusual move for the famously conservative kingdom.

Minaj is scheduled to headline the Jeddah World Fest, a music and performance festival, on July 18. DJ Steve Aoki and singer Liam Payne have also been announced, and the kingdom is offering quick online visas for international visitors.

The kingdom has loosened some of its restrictions

