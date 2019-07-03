Family of Las Vegas concert shooting victim sues gunmakers

(CNN) The family of a woman killed after bullets rained down on Las Vegas concertgoers in October 2017 has filed a wrongful death suit against eight gunmakers and three dealers, alleging the rifles used in the mass shooting violate federal law and can be easily modified to fire like automatic weapons.

The lawsuit filed Tuesday names Colt and other manufacturers as well as dealers, saying the eight AR-15 assault rifles used in the shootings unleashed a barrage of 1,049 rounds of automatic fire on the crowd in less than 10 minutes. The suit said the manufacturers were not only aware the weapons could easily be modified to fire automatically, but also promoted their ferocious firepower.

The shooting, which left 58 dead, hundreds injured and many more traumatized, began when the gunman smashed windows in his 32nd floor suite at the Mandalay Bay and fired on thousands of concertgoers at the Route 91 Harvest Festival across the street. Police said the gunman then fatally shot himself.

The federal suit was filed in Nevada on behalf of the family of Carolyn "Carrie" Parsons, 31, who lived outside of Seattle and was at the concert with friends when she was fatally shot behind the shoulder.

Lawrence G. Keane, a senior vice president and general counsel for the firearm trade group National Shooting Sports Foundation, said the suit was without merit. He said the lawsuit demonstrated the need for the Protection of Lawful Commerce in Arms Act of 2005, which grants immunity to manufacturers.

