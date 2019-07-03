A Jim Beam warehouse filled with 40,000 barrels of bourbon caught fire

(CNN) A Jim Beam warehouse caught fire late Tuesday and firefighters struggled to contain the massive blaze, partly because of alcohol in the debris.

The warehouse, in Versailles, Kentucky, caught fire around 11:30 p.m. Police Lt. Michael Fortney said a security guard called to report the fire.

Forty firefighters from five counties helped battle the blaze. A second warehouse also caught fire, but that blaze was controlled.

The warehouse where the fire started has collapsed. It held approximately 40,000 barrels of spirits. CNN reached out to Beam Suntory, the parent company of Jim Beam, for comment but has not received a response.

Woodford County Emergency Management chief Drew Chandler said the warehouses are massive -- about the same area as a football field and six or seven stories high.

Read More