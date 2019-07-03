This ice cream truck owner is sick of influencers, and now he's doing something about it

(CNN) This Los Angeles ice cream truck owner had had enough.

After years of social media influencers requesting free ice cream in exchange for "exposure," CVT Soft Serve owner Joe Nicchi made a new rule: "Influencers Pay Double."

In true influencer fashion, Nicchi took to Instagram to post the scathing message. Shortly after, he made it official with a physical sign.

"We truly don't care if you're an Influencer, or how many followers you have," Nicchi wrote. "We will never give you a free ice cream in exchange for a post on your social media page. It's literally a $4 item ... well now it's $8 for you."

Nicchi has not responded to a request for comment.