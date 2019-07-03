These are the people going to hospitals for fireworks injuries

(CNN) Americans love to stand around and watch stuff blow up in honor of their nation's independence.

More than 9,000 people were treated for fireworks-related injuries last year, according to the US Consumer Product Safety Commission . Nearly 62 percent of those injuries happened during a one-month study period between June 22, 2018 and July 22, 2018.

So it's worth reminding your friends and family not to take extra care when preparing for their celebrations.

Here are some stats from the commission to keep in mind:

