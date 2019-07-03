Texas teen mows an American flag design into his lawn in honor of soldier

(CNN) A north Texas teen is honoring his friend, an Army soldier, with a tribute that can be seen from above.

Cameron James, 17, of Haslet, Texas, mowed a giant American flag into the front lawn of his family's home Monday. It was in honor of his friend, Army Pfc. Kevin Christian.

Christian, 21, died by suicide last month while deployed along the Arizona/Mexico border, according to Dr. Greg Hess, Pima County chief medical examiner. James knew Christian when they were in Boy Scouts together and they became close friends.

"He was just a role model for me," James told CNN affiliate KTVT . "So I wanted to make sure he was missed by even the people who didn't know him."

Cameron James spoke to CNN affiliate KTVT on Tuesday.

James' dad, Jon, had previously mentioned the idea of mowing the flag for the Fourth of July -- but the idea never came together.

