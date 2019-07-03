Baby who was delivered from murdered mother dies

London (CNN) A baby who was delivered in an emergency procedure after his mother was stabbed to death in London over the weekend has died, police say.

Despite the efforts of paramedics, the baby's 26-year-old mother died inside a property in Thornton Heath, south London, after suffering stab wounds and going into cardiac arrest in the early hours of Saturday morning. The woman -- named as Kelly Mary Fauvrelle -- was approximately eight months pregnant.

"This morning, we heard the sad news that Kelly's baby son, Riley, has died in hospital. Our thoughts remain with their family," Detective Chief Inspector Mick Norman, who is leading the murder investigation, said in a statement Wednesday.

Police have released CCTV footage of a man they want to identify in connection with the attack, who was seen running away from Fauvrelle's address.