Ginsburg reflects on marriage and the state of women's equality at DC event

Washington (CNN) Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg discussed a myriad of issues including her famously equal marriage, the obstacles facing working women and the justices' shared desire to protect the court on Tuesday in her first public remarks on politics since the end of the term.

The 86-year-old justice and accomplished former women's rights lawyer spoke fondly of her late, beloved husband, Martin Ginsburg, when asked for her "secret" to their famously equal -- and thus, at the time, unusual -- marriage.

"It's no secret," she said with laugh, while speaking at an event hosted by the Georgetown University's Law School's Supreme Court Institute in Washington. She added that "it was luck that I met Marty at a time when the best degree that a girl could have was not her BA or her JD, it was her M-R-S."

While the couple did not have explicit negotiations over housework and child raising, she said, each took on the brunt of the work when the other was pursuing a key goal, such as when Martin Ginsburg strove to become a partner at his law firm in five years.

"Then it switched when the women's movement came alive at the end of the '60s, and Marty realized that what I was doing was very important," she said.

