Former acting ICE chief defends administration response to border crisis

(CNN) Former acting Immigration and Customs Director Ron Vitiello defended President Donald Trump's response to the influx of migrants at the southern border in an exclusive interview with CNN's Wolf Blitzer.

"The President's done everything he's got. He's used all the tools," Vitiello said Wednesday on "The Situation Room," adding that Congress has to act. Vitiello also previously served as chief of the Border Patrol and acting deputy commissioner of Customs and Border Protection.

"This administration has done more to address this problem than any administration I've seen in my 34-year career," Vitiello said, whose nomination to become permanent ICE director was abruptly withdrawn by Trump in April.

Vitiello said the supplemental funding recently provided by Congress will add capacity and give more resources to Customs and Border Protection for medical staff and additional tents, "so they have a more adequate place to process the people that they take into custody."

Vitiello was nominated by Trump to head Immigration and Customs Enforcement last August and was on the cusp of Senate confirmation when his nomination was pulled. Trump said he wanted to go in a "tougher direction" -- a move that came at the urging of White House senior adviser Stephen Miller.

