READ: Transcript of Maryland hearing on census citizenship question

Washington (CNN)Justice Department lawyers told a federal judge in Maryland on Wednesday that they'd been instructed to find a way to add a contested question about citizenship to the 2020 census.
That move came after a series of tweets from President Donald Trump pledging to include a citizenship question. It was a reversal from the government's position from a day earlier, when lawyers said they were moving ahead with printing the census without it because of a Supreme Court ruling last week.
Read the court transcript below.