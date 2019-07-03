Breaking News

READ: Transcript of Maryland hearing on census citizenship question

Updated 6:56 PM ET, Wed July 3, 2019

Washington (CNN)Justice Department lawyers told a federal judge in Maryland on Wednesday that they'd been instructed to find a way to add a contested question about citizenship to the 2020 census.

That move came after a series of tweets from President Donald Trump pledging to include a citizenship question. It was a reversal from the government's position from a day earlier, when lawyers said they were moving ahead with printing the census without it because of a Supreme Court ruling last week.
