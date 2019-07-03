Washington Post: Park service to redirect $2.5 million for July 4 celebration

Washington (CNN) The National Park Service will redirect nearly $2.5 million to help cover costs related to President Donald Trump's July 4 extravaganza in Washington, DC, money that is usually "primarily intended to improve parks across the country," The Washington Post reported Tuesday.

The Post said the use of the funds was confirmed by two unnamed individuals familiar with the agreement. According to the paper, the redirected funds are "typically used to enhance the visitor experience either on the (National) Mall or at smaller parks across the country with projects ranging from road and bridge repair to habitat restoration."

The paper, which said administration officials "have consistently refused to say how much" the event will cost, noted that former National Park Service deputy director Denis P. Galvin said that typically, the July 4 celebration on the mall comes at a cost of about $2 million for the agency. According to the Post, the $2.5 million redirected by the park service "represent just a fraction of the extra costs the government faces" for the event.

Citing budget documents, the paper also said the nearly $2.5 million from the agency "amounts to nearly 5 percent of the funds that less-profitable parks used last year for upgrades."