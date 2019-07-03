Warren wants to offer debt relief based on household income, while Sanders wants to cancel all $1.5 trillion of outstanding student loan debt. But both of these plans miss the mark. The people who really need loan forgiveness aren't the people with expensive degrees. It's the ones without those degrees. While both plans would help those who dropped out, the vast majority of the benefits would go to those who graduated and attained degrees, as they spend more time in school and take out more debt.
That would be a mistake. We should not forgive loans for people who graduated. While their degrees are expensive, they are worth it. College graduates have plenty of earning potential and do not need the help. Rather, we should only forgive the loans of people who took out student loans but never received a degree. They are the people in the deepest financial trouble. This group has all the costs of student loan debt without most of the benefits.
Neither Warren's nor Sanders' plan acknowledges that a college degree is still worth the high cost of tuition. According to one estimate, people with a college degree will, on average, earn
nearly a million dollars more over the course of their careers than people without college degrees. The unemployment rate for college graduates is about half
that for people with just a high school degree.
College may be more expensive than we'd like, but for individual students, college is worth it. The latest iteration
of the Higher Education Act (HEA) offers a buffer for post-college income against debt by capping loan repayment rates at a percentage of the borrower's income. Encouraging income-based repayment won't be free, but it'll be just a fraction
of the cost of Warren and Sanders' more comprehensive loan forgiveness plans.
Warren's plan would cost $1.2 trillion
over 10 years, and Sanders' would cost $2.2 trillion
over a similar period. The plans are just expensive redistributions
to people who will soon earn more than enough to pay back the difference.
That is not true of loan forgiveness for people who received student loans but didn't graduate. And it's no small issue. Of the roughly 20 million
people enrolled in post-secondary education each year, only about 57%
will graduate within six years. Accordingly, millions of Americans have student loan debt but no degree, often for issues beyond their control. Anything from financial difficulties to family and work obligations to insufficient high school preparation force students out of school and back into the workforce.
These people are in deep trouble. As of 2016, they held
an average of more than $7,000 of debt. They earn an average
of about $38,000 a year — far less than the nearly $60,000 a year for their counterparts with college degrees, and only a bit more than counterparts with just a high school degree. Unlike college grads, these people are not soon-to-be upper-middle class. If anything, their debts are most likely to keep them firmly in the struggling-to-make-ends-meet class.
Loan forgiveness would change these people's lives.
There are corollary benefits to this limited loan forgiveness, as well. Poorer students, who are generally wary
of debt, may be less likely to attend only the cheapest colleges or forgo college altogether, leaving behind the opportunity to attend more prestigious universities with lower dropout rates that would open up more lucrative career paths.
Further, the federal government would start seeing universities with high dropout rates as an expensive burden since the Treasury would be doling out billions of dollars in loan forgiveness to the students these institutions failed to educate and retain. That realization could force long-overdue pressure on such colleges to improve America's 57% graduation rate
.
Finally, such loan forgiveness would not leave dropouts who default on their loans with the double whammy of no college degree and lousy credit. According to the Brookings Institution, 40% of student loans will be in default
by 2023.
Critics may say forgiving the loans of those who fail to complete their degree will encourage students to drop out of school. They're wrong. Given the value of a college degree, it's unlikely someone would drop out of school just to erase a $7,000 loan. Others may say this plan creates an incentive for schools to accept unprepared students — the government would be left holding the bag if students fail to graduate and can't pay back loans — but that incentive isn't any greater than in Warren's or Sanders' plan. We can also address adverse incentives by beefing up the current — but moribund — requirement in the HEA that schools must show students have an ability to benefit before accepting them.
Warren and Sanders deserve credit for taking on the student loan crisis. Yet their solutions will not focus on those who need it most. For far less money, we could make a real difference in the lives of millions of people.