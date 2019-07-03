UAE prince and fashion designer Khalid Al Qasimi dies at 39

London (CNN) Fashion designer Khalid Al Qasimi, the son of the ruler of Sharjah in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), has died in London at the age of 39.

The Emirate of Sharjah announced the death of the ruler's son in a statement Tuesday after London's Metropolitan police were called to a residence -- which according to British media was where Qasimi's body was found -- in the upmarket Knightsbridge area shortly after 10.30 a.m. local time (5.30 a.m ET) the day before.

"A man in his late 30s was found deceased inside the property," the police said in a statement, adding that the "death is currently being treated as unexplained." A post-mortem examination carried out Tuesday failed to identify the cause of death, it added.

Funeral prayers were held for Sheikh Khalid bin Sultan Al Qasimi on Wednesday as the Emirate announced three-days of mourning, with flags flying at half staff.

His father, Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, posted images and a video of the prayers on Instagram Wednesday.