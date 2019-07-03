Violent protests over teen's death in Israel draw police response

Jerusalem (CNN) Israel's Acting Police Commissioner has ordered police to move in and break up demonstrations by members of Israel's Ethiopian community and its supporters, after a series of protests turned violent Tuesday evening.

Demonstrations have been held in several cities in a display of anger over the fatal shooting of an Ethiopian Israeli teen, Solomon Teka, by an off-duty police officer in Kiryat Haim, just north of Haifa on Sunday.

Police say 47 officers were injured, and 60 people were arrested, as protesters attacked police and civilians.

A member of Israel's Ethiopian community argues with a policeman in the coastal city of Netanya on July 2.

Video distributed by police shows a number of cars on fire.

Another video widely shared on social media shows an angry mob jumping on a car and trying to smash its windows as it drives down the street.

