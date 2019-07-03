Seattle Children's Hospital operating rooms shut down after a patient dies of mold infection

(CNN) A patient at Seattle Children's Hospital has died from a mold infection.

The patient was one of six to develop an infection from 2018-2019, according to Alyse Bernal, public relations manager for the hospital

The infections follow several operating rooms being shut down in May by the detection of Aspergillus mold in the air. The hospital said that the risk to patients was low, but that it was contacting those who might have been exposed.

The Children's Hospital patient died after developing an Aspergillus infection in 2018, Bernal said. Details about the patient and the case have not been shared for the sake of privacy.

Gaps in air filtration is believed to have been key in the presence of mold, Bernal said. While the hospital works with outside industrial hygienists to clear the rooms of Aspergillus contamination, all 14 of the hospital's main operating rooms remain closed, Bernal said.

Read More