Body of missing Swiss footballer Florijana Ismaili found

(CNN) The body of missing Swiss footballer Florijana Ismaili has been found, days after she went missing following a swimming accident in Lake Como, northern Italy.

Italian rescue services told CNN that the footballer's body was found at a depth of 204 meters on Tuesday using a team of divers and an autonomous underwater vehicle.

Ismaili, 24, was captain of the BSC Young Boys women's team and had been missing since Saturday afternoon.

Florijana Ismaili also played for Switzerland's national team.

Her football club confirmed her death in a statement on its website, writing: "We are very upset and deeply affected."

Ismaili had played for the BSC Young Boys women's team since 2011. She previously played for Swiss team FC Walperswil, and was in Switzerland's national women's team, making 33 international appearance in five years.

