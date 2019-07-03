Breaking News
The US women are one win away from a World Cup title. Here's how they got here

Updated 5:50 PM ET, Wed July 3, 2019

With a thrilling 2-1 victory against England on Tuesday, the US women's soccer team advanced to the World Cup final in France.

The Americans, looking to defend the World Cup title they won four years ago, are a perfect 6-0 in this year's tournament.

If they defeat the Netherlands on Sunday, it will be their fourth title — two more than any other nation. The US team also won in 1991 and 1999.

Here's how this year's team advanced to the final:

US goalkeeper Alyssa Naeher saves a penalty by England's Steph Houghton late in the semifinal on Tuesday, July 2. The goal preserved the Americans' 2-1 lead.
Richard Heathcote/Getty Images
Morgan made headlines with her tea-drinking goal celebration against England. The goal came on what was her 30th birthday.
Catherine Ivill/FIFA via Getty Images
Many fans were perplexed when Megan Rapinoe, one of the US team's leading scorers in this tournament, was left out of the starting lineup of the England match. She didn't participate in warmups, either. It was announced after the match that she was nursing a slight hamstring strain.
Franck Fife/AFP/Getty Images
Christen Press, left, celebrates her opening goal against England with Lindsey Horan. Press was the surprise starter in place of Rapinoe.
Alessandra Tarantino/AP
Rapinoe celebrates one of her two goals in the 2-1 victory over France in the quarterfinals. After being embroiled in a war of words with US President Donald Trump, Rapinoe has become the focus of unprecedented scrutiny during this World Cup.
Franck Fife/AFP/Getty Images
US defender Abby Dahlkemper, left, and France's Valerie Gauvin battle for a header. Many experts considered France to be the Americans' biggest challenger in this tournament.
Michel Euler/AP
Morgan is challenged by French players Amandine Henry, left, and Amel Majri.
Michael Chow/USA Today Sports
The US team huddles before the second half of the France match.
Naomi Baker/FIFA via Getty Images
US forward Jessica McDonald holds her son, Jeremiah, after the France win.
Maddie Meyer/FIFA via Getty Images
Rapinoe slots home a goal from the penalty spot during the Americans' 2-1 victory over Spain in the round of 16. Rapinoe again had both goals. Both were off penalties.
Richard Sellers/EMPICS/PA/Getty Images
Spanish forward Jennifer Hermoso and US defender Kelley O'Hara compete for a header.
Lionel Bonaventure/AFP/Getty Images
US midfielder Julie Ertz gets a kiss from her husband, NFL star Zach Ertz, after the Americans defeated Sweden 2-0 in the final match of the group stage.
Maddie Meyer/FIFA via Getty Images
Horan, right, scored the opening goal against Sweden in the third minute. At left is US midfielder Rose Lavelle. The Americans didn't allow a goal in their three group matches, winning them by a combined score of 18-0.
Marcio Machado/Getty Images
US head coach Jill Ellis sings the National Anthem before the group-stage match against Chile. Ellis was also the coach when the US team won the World Cup four years ago.
Alex Grimm/Getty Images
US fans celebrate a goal in the Americans' 3-0 victory over Chile. Thousands of US fans have made the trip to France.
Pete Kiehart/The New York Times/Redux
Chile's Javiera Tora, left, and US midfielder Mallory Pugh focus on the ball.
Eric Verhoeven/Soccrates/Getty Images
Carli Lloyd, the Golden Ball winner from the 2015 World Cup, scored the third US goal against Chile. This year, she's mostly been used as a substitute.
Alessandra Tarantino/AP
Young US fans watch the match against Chile.
Liewig Christian/ABACA/AP
Rapinoe celebrates her goal during the team's 13-0 rout over Thailand. It was the largest win in World Cup history for any team, men or women. But the team was criticized for the way it celebrated many of its late goals.
Catherine Steenkeste/Getty Images
Lloyd consoles some of the Thai players after the blowout victory.
Lionel Bonaventure/AFP/Getty Images
Lloyd is closed down by a Thai defender in the opening match.
Charlotte Wilson/Offside/Getty Images
O'Hara, foreground, cheers on her teammates after a goal against Thailand.
Marcio Machado/Getty Images