Richard Heathcote/Getty Images US forward Alex Morgan celebrates her goal against England in the semifinals of the Women's World Cup. It was her tournament-leading sixth goal. The US women are one win away from a World Cup title. Here's how they got here

With a thrilling 2-1 victory against England on Tuesday, the US women's soccer team advanced to the World Cup final in France.

The Americans, looking to defend the World Cup title they won four years ago, are a perfect 6-0 in this year's tournament.

If they defeat the Netherlands on Sunday, it will be their fourth title — two more than any other nation. The US team also won in 1991 and 1999.

Here's how this year's team advanced to the final: