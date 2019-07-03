Volcanic eruption rocks Italian island of Stromboli

(CNN) The Italian island of Stromboli was hit by a series of volcanic eruptions on Wednesday afternoon, according to Italy's Department of Civil Protection.

Two primary explosive events occurred around 4:46 p.m., local time, the National Institute of Geophysics and Volcanology reported. Those events were preceded by lava spills about two minutes prior.

"The analysis of the data of the seismic network made it possible to identify, in addition to the major explosions, about 20 minor explosive events," according to the institute.

Firefighters were deployed to extinguish fires started by the eruption, and a helicopter was dispatched to rescue hikers who signaled distress, according to fire brigade Vigili del Fuoco. Two hikers were injured, the fire brigade confirmed to CNN.

Tourists took shelter in the sea, Italian news agency ANSA reported.

