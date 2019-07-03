Volcanic eruption rocks Italian island of Stromboli

(CNN) A series of eruptions from one of the most active volcanoes on Earth rocked the small Italian island of Stromboli on Wednesday, according to Italy's Department of Civil Protection.

Two primary explosive events occurred around 4:46 p.m., local time, on the island, which is located in Tyrrhenian Sea, off the north coast of Sicily, the National Institute of Geophysics and Volcanology reported. Those events were preceded by lava spills about two minutes prior.

"The analysis of the data of the seismic network made it possible to identify, in addition to the major explosions, about 20 minor explosive events," according to the institute.

The initial explosion was the largest at least since 2007, Boris Benhcke, a volcanologist with the institute posted on Twitter.

Paroxysmal explosion at #Stromboli, largest since at least 2007. https://t.co/qTimE7gTJt — Boris Behncke (@etnaboris) July 3, 2019

Firefighters were deployed to extinguish fires started by the eruption, and a helicopter was dispatched to rescue hikers who signaled distress, according to fire brigade Vigili del Fuoco. Two hikers were injured, the fire brigade confirmed to CNN.

