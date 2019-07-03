Russia says submersible fire tragedy is 'state secret'

Moscow (CNN) The Kremlin has brushed aside questions about a fire on a deepwater submersible that left 14 Russian sailors dead, telling reporters Wednesday that key information about the incident was a "state secret."

State news agencies reported Tuesday that submariners died from smoke inhalation after a blaze broke out on the craft, which was carrying out research in Russian territorial waters.

The fire was later extinguished and the submersible, which is smaller than a submarine and has limited power reserves, is now at the naval base in Severomorsk on the Barents Sea.

In response to a question on which vessel or station was involved, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Russian President Vladimir Putin knew the details but that they would not be released.

"The Commander in Chief has all the information but this information cannot just be circulating publicly. This is classified as top secret information," Peskov said on his regular conference call with journalists.

