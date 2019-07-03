A$AP Rocky detained and accused of assault in Sweden, reports say

(CNN) American rapper A$AP Rocky has been detained in Stockholm and is accused of serious assault, according to CNN Swedish affiliate Expressen.

The Swedish Prosecutor's Office said a performer was detained without identifying the individual, but said he was represented by lawyer Henrik Olsson Lilja.

Olsson Lilja told Reuters that his client denied any wrongdoing. The American rapper was detained following a confrontation in the Swedish capital, according to Expressen.

"We are working hard with this and confident that the prosecutor will take a decision in favor of my client when he gets the full picture," Olsson Lilja said, according to Reuters.

The 30-year-old, whose real name is Rakim Mayers, was reportedly detained with three other people at around 1 a.m. local time Wednesday morning, after a brawl broke out in the city.

