Your A-Z guide to the best July Fourth sales happening right now

As the United States celebrates Independence Day on July 4, you may enjoy a patriotic parade, fireworks or a cookout with friends and family -- and you can also enjoy big savings from a number of retailers. Even better, the deals have arrived now, and they last a bit past the fourth.

From electronics like a 55-inch 4K TV from TCL, to a pair of comfortable shoes from Kenneth Cole, there are discounts across the board. And making time for some online shopping this week can result in you saving a ton.

To make it easier for you, we're rounding up the best deals from A all the way to Z.

Ahead you can check out the best Fourth of July deals across multiple categories including apparel, home and electronics. So what are you waiting for?

Major retailers:

Amazon: Throughout the month of July, new customers can get Audible Escape at over 75% off. Plus, you can save 66% off your first four months of Audible and save $30 when you sign up for an annual membership.

Ancestry: Ancestry's Family History Memberships will be on sale for 50% off this Fourth of July, as well as its DNA kit, which will be just $59. The flash sale ends on July 4.

Nordstrom: While you wait for the Nordstrom Anniversary sale, you can still save big on clothing, home goods, devices and more in Nordstrom's sale section this Fourth of July.

Target: Score up to 30% off furniture, 20% off swimwear, plus bikes, grills, sandals and more at a steep discount this Fourth of July.

Walmart: Save big on fashion, Americana decor, pool essentials, and other must-have summer items during Walmart's Fourth of July sale.

Wayfair: Wayfair's massive Fourth of July sale starts now. Save up to 75% off select categories, including outdoor cookware, accent pillows, TV stands, bedroom furniture and more.

Beauty and apparel:

Athleta: All of swimwear will be 40% off and other select activewear styles will also be 40% off.

Chinese Laundry: Buy one pair of footwear and get the second pair for half off (with code SAVE50) now at Chinese Laundry.

Colourpop: Get 25% off the entire site, including fan-favorite makeup and skincare items, this Fourth of July.

COS: Score an extra 15% off items during COS's Summer Sale, starting from July 4 until July 7.

DiscountGlasses.com: Celebrate Independence Day in style with DiscountGlasses.com's 25% off sale. Just use the code SUNNIESDAY25 at checkout to redeem.

Fossil: Need a new timepiece? Fossil is offering 30% off sale items from now until July 5 with the code SPARKLE30.

Frank And Oak: Try Frank And Oak's signature Style Plan risk-free and get $25 off your first box using the code USA25. The deal is valid from now until July 5.

JackRabbit: Save big on top brands, including Nike, Adidas and more this Fourth of July during JackRabbit's massive sale.

Kenneth Cole: Take 40% off the entire Kenneth Cole site, plus use the code FIREWORKS10 for an additional 10% off.

Liingo Eyewear: Score a pair of sunglasses for 25% off when use the code JULY 4 at checkout, now until July 7.

Lily Pulitzer: Shoppers can get a free gift with purchase during Lily Pulitzer's July Fourth sale.

M.Gemi: Take up to 65% off over 166 men's and women's footwear styles this Fourth of July.

Macy's: Macy's is hosting a massive 25% sale on clearance clothing and accessories for him and her, home items, and more. Plus, you can get an extra 15% off select men's shoes, coats, dresses, suits, luggage and swimwear or an extra 10% off select small appliances and decor items. The deal lasts until July 7.

Marikmekko: Score sale items with an additional 15% off discount from now until July 7.

Mytheresa: Get an extra 20% off all sale items for a limited time only.

Naadam: Save big on Naadam's already affordable cashmere products during its Fourth of July sale, which includes cozy polos, tanks and other summer outfitting essentials for a fraction of the cost.

New Balance: Get $10 off your orders of $75 or more plus score free shipping with code BBQ.

Of a Kind: For a limited time only, Of a Kind products will be on sale up to 70% off, with no code necessary.

Original Penguin: Save big on men's wardrobe essentials now until July 11 at Original Penguin, where you save up to 50% off, plus get an extra 10% off using the code EXTRA10!.

Perry Ellis: Starting now until July 7, shoppers can take 40% off their purchase with the code JULY4TH at checkout.

Saks Off Fifth: Take up to 90% off (yes, you read that right), plus get select clearance items as buy one get one 40% off.

thredUP: thredUP will be offering shoppers up to 50% off select styles from now until July 6.

The North Face: Shop the summer sale for up to 30% off apparel for men, women and kids.

Tory Burch: The End of Season Sale starts now at Tory Burch! Shop today to get an extra 30% off sale styles with the code EXTRA30 at checkout.

True Religion: Take 50% off in stores and online from now until July 10.

Urban Outfitters: Urban Outfitters is offering buy one get one 50% off women's apparel items.

White House Black Market: Stock up on wardrobe essentials during White House Black Market's Semi Annual Sale, where you can get 50% off must-have styles.

Home

AllModern: Score up to 65% off home decor and furnishing items, plus get an extra 25% off with the code MAKEWAVES.

Allswell: Stock up on bedroom essentials during Allswell's 15% off site-wide sale. Simply use the code FIREWORKS at checkout.

Bear Mattress: Get 20% off the entire Bear Mattress site, plus score two free Cloud Pillows with every mattress purchase, from now until July 9 with code JULY20.

Bouqs: Freshen up your home with a stunning arrangement, now 25% off with the code FIREWORK20.

Brooklyn Bedding: This Fourth of July, save up 25% off all Brooklyn Bedding products, including mattresses and sheets.

Cost Plus World Market: Rewards members can get an extra 20% of online purchases (with code WMJULY4), and non-members can save 10% online goods (with code HAPPYJULY4) from now until July 6.

Covers and All: Get 15% off grill covers and more this Fourth of July.

Crane & Canopy: Enjoy up to 70& off luxury bedding and home decor with Crane & Canopy's Mega Sale, from now until July 5.

Freshly: Get $40 off your first two orders of Freshly wit the code FIREWORKS40 at checkout.

Grafomap: Give your loved one's a custom gift this year with Grafomap, now 10% off from now until the end of July with the code "independence."

Helix: Score $100 off, plus get two free Dream Pillows, when you spend $600 or more with the code FOURTH at checkout.

Home Depot: Score up to 40% off select furniture, small kitchen appliances, bed and bath, and home accents.

Houzz: Houzz is throwing a mega sale, with up to 80% off the entire site (which includes outdoor furniture, lighting and more) from now until July 7.

Hurom: From now until July 8, Hurom is offering up to 25% off its high-powered juicing products., including the Alpha, Classic and Limited Edition Series Slow Juicers.

Joss & Main: Save up to 80% off select home categories plus score free shipping site wide.

Molekule: Breath easier this summer with a premium air purifier, now $100 off with the code SUMMER100.

Nectar: Get $125 off a mattress plus two free pillows (that's $275 in total savings) from now until July 8.

Nest Bedding: Nest Bedding, a direct-to-consumer bedding and mattress company, is offering $200 off select mattresses.

Overstock: Overstock will have over a million items on sale this Fourth of July, making it one of the biggest discounts we've seen yet. Deals include an extra 20% off in every department, free returns for Club 0 members and free two-day delivery on thousands of products.

SodaStream: Score 20% off site-wide (excluding gas cylinders) with the code AMERICA at checkout, from now until July 6.

Sotheby's Home: Get your home ready for summer during Sotheby's home sale. The sale features an extra 20% off all sale items with the code FIREWORKS20.

Devices

Acer: Save big on best-selling PCs during Acer's 20% off site-wide sale.

Anker: For July Fourth you can score a 4-Port USB 3.0 Data Hub for just $6.99 with code ANKERUSB3 and a PowerWave 10 dual wireless charging pad for $49.99 with code ANKER2571. Additionally you can score a Nebula Capsule II for over $100 off at just $499.99 with code 4THJULYM2 and a Roav Dash Cam C2 Pro for $119.99 from $149.99.

Best Buy: Shoppers can score up to 40% off top appliance deals this Fourth of July.

Griffin: Save 20% off sitewide from now until 11:59PM PST on July 4th with code: FREEDOM.

Grip2u: Save 25% on these protective cases with a built-in grip for your phone.

HP: Save on a wide range of products including laptops, desktops, and printers.

Incipio: Score 20% off sitewide from now until 11:59PM PST on July 4th with code: HBDUSA.

Microsoft: Save on a wide range of product like laptops, Xbox consoles, tablet and accessories in this 4th of July Sale. You can also score the Dell XPS 15 9570 laptop for $500 off its original price tag.

MOCACARE: Save on this sleek and FDA approved MOCAcuff blood pressure monitor.

Motorola: For the Fourth of July you can save on the Moto E5 Play, Moto G7, Moto G7 Play, and Moto G7 Power.

Samsung: Save big on Android tablets and phones, and even on a sleek Notebook 7 Spin laptop from Samsung.com.

Speck: You can save 25% off sitewide on cases for phones, tablets, laptops with code JULY4TH.

Totallee: You can score 30% off all Totallee cases and accessories until July 8th on Amazon.com with code UNDERSCORE30.

TCL: Score big savings on a TCL Roku 6-Series 4K TV in several sizes on Amazon.com.

Urban Ears: Score 40% off Plattan 2 over ear headphones.

Note: The prices above reflect the retailers' listed prices at the time of publication.