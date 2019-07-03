Are you a wildlife enthusiast? Here's why you need to check out this new hotel experience

Timing is everything when it comes to viewing wildlife. The right time of year, season and even hour of the day can be the make or break to getting an unparalleled view of some of North America's most recognizable creatures, including the iconic grizzly bear. And there are other factors involved in spotting a grizzly in plain sight (and at a safe distance!), including location and insider knowledge on where sightings are likely to be.

Grizzlies require significant undeveloped space and distance from human activity in order to thrive. An ideal spot is Jackson Hole, Wyoming, a valley including 22 million protected acres of land in the heart of the continental United States' prime bear country.

One of the best seasons to catch a glimpse of grizzlies, as well as other large animals such as moose, elk, wolves and bison, is from the end of spring into early summer, when mass migrations from lower elevations to higher ground take place.

If you're thinking about a trip to Wyoming to be part of the action, the Amangani hotel's Adventures in the Wild offer will check all your boxes. This unique hotel experience, which lasts until July 31, takes guests on a half-day expedition (either at sunrise or sunset) in search of some of the area's local grizzly inhabitants -- including Bear 399, the most photographed grizzly of all time, who calls the Grand Teton National Mountain range her home -- as well as other region-specific wildlife and fauna. Guests will be paired with an expert guide who will lead the way, offering insight and education into the local ecosystem, history of the region and the importance of local conservation to protect these species. Along the way, you'll gain a wealth of knowledge and a sense of appreciation for the Jackson Hole area.

After the tour is over, guests will enjoy a picnic lunch featuring locally sourced ingredients. And after a long day of wildlife viewing, they'll go back to their stunning rooms in the Amangani Hotel, where they can relax at the on-site spa services, take a dip in the property's heated pool overlooking the Tetons, or curl up by their suite's fireplace. (The package includes a four-night stay as well as a one-week pass to Grand Teton National Park.)

For those unfamiliar with the Aman brand, Aman resorts have long had a reputation for award-winning service and a luxury experience. There are Aman locations all around the world, concentrated in Asia, and the Amangani is the brand's ode to the great North American wildlife. The Grand Teton Mountains are its backdrop and at virtually every corner of the hotel, from the lobby to the dining room and even every suite, you'll get a remarkable view of the nearby mountain range. The dining focuses on local produce and meats, sourced from sustainable farmers, and even the ingredients in the spa products use local herbs, plants and other ingredients native to the surrounding areas. All of these thoughtful additions make the hotel one of the best places to unwind and relax after a morning of sightseeing or hiking.

If all of this sounds right up your alley as a wildlife enthusiast (who also doesn't mind the finer things in life), remember that time is of the essence to experience this opportunity. For more information on the package, including rates and availability, click here.