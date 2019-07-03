Almost 1 million ordered to evacuate as Japanese prefecture braces for a month of rain in one day

(CNN) Almost 1 million people in southern Japan were ordered to evacuate Wednesday, as the region braced itself for a month's worth of rain in a single day, according to local officials.

The Japanese island of Kyushu is expected to be lashed by more than 350 millimeters (13.7 inches) of rain Thursday. That's more than the island's average rainfall of 319 millimeters (12.5 inches) for the entire month of July.

Parts of Kagoshima prefecture, on Kyushu, could see more than 80 millimeters (3.1 inches) of rainfall per hour, forecasters warned. Japan's Meteorological Agency said a number of places there were at risk of landslides and flooding.

People in Kagoshima, southwest Japan, on July 3, 2019.

One woman died earlier this week due to a landslide in Kagoshima city, according to government officials.

"Please be alert to landslides, low-land flooding and flooding of rivers," the Japan Meteorological Agency's Ryuta Kuro said at a press conference Wednesday.

