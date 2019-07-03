Indian police arrest 26 after mob attack hospitalizes female forest ranger

New Delhi (CNN) Police in the southern Indian state of Telangana have arrested 26 people in connection with a mob attack on a female forest ranger.

The incident took place in the town of Kagaznagar where the forest department was planting saplings as part of a tree plantation drive on Sunday. A group of people protested the project, which is on land claimed by villagers. The group was led by a member of the state's ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) party, who was also arrested, said police.

A video of the attack, showing several protesters repeatedly striking the forest ranger with sticks as she stands on a tractor, has been shared extensively on social media.

"There were already 30 to 50 villagers against the plantation drive. The villagers claim the land is theirs to cultivate but the forest department says it is public forest land and it is the villagers who have encroached upon the land," senior local police official P. Malla Reddy told CNN.

Reddy added that after the demonstration had begun, Koneru Krishna, vice-chairman of the local district council, arrived with more villagers, bringing the total number of protestors to around 100. Krishna is also the brother of Koneru Konappa, a sitting MLA, or state-level lawmaker, for the TRS.

