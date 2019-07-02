A satellite captured a powerful hurricane and a solar eclipse at the same time

(CNN) A total solar eclipse stretched across South America on Tuesday at the exact same time a Category 4 hurricane was developing near the southern tip of the Baja California peninsula, and it was caught on the same satellite loop.

"Not too often you catch a Category 4 hurricane and a solar eclipse occurring in the same satellite loop," the National Weather Service tweeted with a clip of video.

Not too often you catch a Category 4 hurricane and a solar eclipse occurring in the same satellite loop. pic.twitter.com/eFze8Z3avp — NWS Kansas City (@NWSKansasCity) July 2, 2019

The National Hurricane Center issued an advisory on Hurricane Barbara, which is more than 1,000 miles southwest of the southern tip of Baja California.

"It is not a threat to any landmass in the next several days," CNN meteorologist Brandon Miller said. "But it did rapidly intensify [Monday and Tuesday] into a powerful Category 4 with 140-mile-per-hour winds."

Miller said Hurricane Barbara is moving northeast at 13 mph, away from land, into the open ocean.

Read More