At least 2 people hurt after shooting at a shopping mall in Northern California

(CNN) At least 2 people are injured after a shooting at a shopping mall in San Bruno, California, police said.

Police responded to reports of a shooting at the Tanforan Mall on Tuesday afternoon. When officers arrived, they found two victims with gunshot wounds, San Bruno Police Chief Ed Barberini said.

Both were treated by paramedics and have been taken to a local hospital, he said.

Investigators do not believe the shooting was random.

"We believe that we may have 2 separate shooters," Barberini said, adding the shooters may have been firing at each other or at someone else.

