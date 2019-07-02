A 14-year-old US boy was headed to Sweden but ended up on a plane to Germany

Tune in to CNN's "New Day" from 6 to 9 a.m. ET Wednesday to hear from the teen and his father about the mix-up with the boy's international flights.

(CNN) A boarding gate mix-up almost landed a North Carolina teenager in Germany this week instead of Sweden.

Fourteen-year-old Anton Berg of Raleigh was traveling Sunday from the North Carolina capital to Newark, New Jersey, and then to Sweden.

United flew the teen, considered an unaccompanied minor by the US airline, to Newark and said an employee took him to gate B65, where he was supposed to get on a Scandinavian Airlines flight.

However, he boarded a flight by Eurowings, a German airline, which had a plane at the gate, United said in a statement.

It is unclear why Anton was able to get on the Eurowings flight and whether he had a boarding pass.

