At least 2 people hurt after a massive explosion levels home in North Carolina

(CNN) At least 2 people were hurt after an explosion destroyed a home in Charlotte, authorities said.

More than 80 firefighters responded to a large home in the city's Ballantyne neighborhood on Tuesday after a fire prompted an explosion about 2 p.m., the Charlotte Fire Department said.

Footage from the scene shows flames and smoke coming from a pile a massive pile of debris.

A person who was "conscious and alert" was rescued from the debris and taken by helicopter to an area hospital, fire officials said.

Two other people from a surrounding home suffered non-life threatening injuries, the Mecklenburg EMS Agency said.

