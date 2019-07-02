Breaking News

At least 2 people hurt after a massive explosion levels home in North Carolina

By Nicole Chavez, CNN

Updated 5:06 PM ET, Tue July 2, 2019

A home in Charlotte&#39;s Ballantyne neighborhood was destroyed Tuesday in an explosion, officials said.
(CNN)At least 2 people were hurt after an explosion destroyed a home in Charlotte, authorities said.

More than 80 firefighters responded to a large home in the city's Ballantyne neighborhood on Tuesday after a fire prompted an explosion about 2 p.m., the Charlotte Fire Department said.
Footage from the scene shows flames and smoke coming from a pile a massive pile of debris.
A person who was "conscious and alert" was rescued from the debris and taken by helicopter to an area hospital, fire officials said.
    Two other people from a surrounding home suffered non-life threatening injuries, the Mecklenburg EMS Agency said.
    Firefighters are still searching through the debris for additional victims.