Breaking News

1 person rescued from debris after explosion levels home in North Carolina

By Nicole Chavez, CNN

Updated 5:51 PM ET, Tue July 2, 2019

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

A home in Charlotte&#39;s Ballantyne neighborhood was destroyed Tuesday in an explosion, officials said.
A home in Charlotte's Ballantyne neighborhood was destroyed Tuesday in an explosion, officials said.

(CNN)A person was plucked alive from the rubble of a Charlotte, North Carolina, home that was destroyed Tuesday in an explosion, the city's fire department said.

The victim was "conscious and alert" and has been taken by helicopter to a hospital, fire officials said.
More than 80 firefighters responded to a large home in the Ballantyne neighborhood after a fire prompted an explosion about 2 p.m., the Charlotte Fire Department said.
Dozens of firefighters searched for victims on the debris after the explosion.
Dozens of firefighters searched for victims on the debris after the explosion.
Footage from the scene shows flames and smoke coming from a pile a massive pile of debris.
    At least two other people from a surrounding home suffered non-life threatening injuries, the Mecklenburg EMS Agency said. Firefighters are still searching through the debris for possible additional victims.
    Read More
    A person was rescued from under the debris on Tuesday, officials said.
    A person was rescued from under the debris on Tuesday, officials said.
    A neighbor, Lorie Porter, had gone for a walk around the neighborhood when the explosion took place.
      "I put my Beats on, and I walked right by the house. I walked on, maybe two minutes, and through my Beats, I heard a boom!," Porter told CNN affiliate WSOC. "And there's debris right where I had walked, and the house was just leveled."
      It's unclear what caused the explosion.

      CNN's Chris Boyette contributed to this report.