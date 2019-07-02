1 person rescued from debris after explosion levels home in North Carolina

(CNN) A person was plucked alive from the rubble of a Charlotte, North Carolina, home that was destroyed Tuesday in an explosion, the city's fire department said.

The victim was "conscious and alert" and has been taken by helicopter to a hospital, fire officials said.

More than 80 firefighters responded to a large home in the Ballantyne neighborhood after a fire prompted an explosion about 2 p.m., the Charlotte Fire Department said.

Dozens of firefighters searched for victims on the debris after the explosion.

Footage from the scene shows flames and smoke coming from a pile a massive pile of debris.

At least two other people from a surrounding home suffered non-life threatening injuries, the Mecklenburg EMS Agency said. Firefighters are still searching through the debris for possible additional victims.

Read More