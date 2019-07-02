A failed high school chemistry experiment results in nearly $60 million in damages

(CNN) A New York jury granted nearly $60 million in civil damages to a high school student who was severely burned in a 2014 class chemistry experiment.

The award is the culmination of a years-long lawsuit by the family of Alonzo Yanes, who was a student at New York's Beacon High School at the time of the experiment.

Yanes is still being treated for his injuries, requiring autografts to replace tissue, his lawyer said.

"He hasn't had a day without pain," lawyer Ben Rubinowitz said. "They are more than just scars on his face."

The lawsuit accused the New York City Department of Education and the Board of Education of failing to alert teachers to the dangers of the experiment, known as the rainbow demonstration.

