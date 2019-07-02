Highway patrol pulled over a hearse in the HOV lane. The driver pointed to the back and asked, 'He doesn't count?'

(CNN) Take note: Transporting a corpse doesn't qualify you for the carpool lane.

Nevada Highway Patrol Trooper Travis Smaka was on Interstate 15 on Monday when he noticed someone driving solo in the HOV lane.

He stopped the car -- a Chrysler minivan -- and was caught off-guard by what the driver said.

"The driver informed me that he had someone who was deceased in the back of the vehicle," Smaka said.

The trooper peered inside, and sure enough, it was equipped like a hearse, with a rail and a gurney holding a deceased person.

