(CNN) The private island used to promote the infamous Fyre Festival is on sale for a cool $11.8 million.

The 35-acre island, locally known as Saddleback Cay, according to the listing, isn't the island where the failed festival took place, said John Christie, the realtor assigned to the property. It was however, heavily featured in the promotional videos used to lure the rich and somewhat famous millennials to the Bahamas.

The Fyre Festival

Festival founder William McFarland and partner Ja Rule sold thousands of tickets, promising paradise "on the boundaries of impossible," their promotional material touted.

