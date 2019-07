Helicopter spots sharks just a few feet away from swimmers at Daytona Beach

(CNN) Some beachgoers frolicking in the Florida surf were shocked to find out that sharks were swimming just a few feet away.

Fran Kumpf told CNN affiliate WESH that she saw a shark that appeared to be about 5 feet long on Monday at Daytona Beach.

"The tail was just up and down, so we kind of followed it for a while and then it just disappeared," she said.

The WESH helicopter flew over the area and saw several sharks, including one that was hanging out in the shallow waters and swam within a few arm lengths of several groups of swimmers.

Gavin Naylor, the program director of the Florida Program for Shark Research , watched the video and told CNN that they were probably blacktip sharks, which are common in the area.

