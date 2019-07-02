If you're planning to buy fireworks for the 4th, read this first

(CNN) On the Fourth of July, you want your fireworks to explode. You don't want them to put your cookout in danger.

But the Consumer Product Safety Commission has recalled thousands of fireworks from four companies, most notably after one boy lost his hand setting off a faulty firework.

The fireworks were recalled after it was discovered they were overloaded with pyrotechnics, meant to create a louder sound but they violated federal standards.

According to the safety commission, overloaded fireworks can create large explosions, creating serious hazards for customers -- including explosions.

Here are all the recalled products, so you can keep your Fourth of July party safe.

