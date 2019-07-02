If you're planning to buy fireworks for the 4th, read this first

(CNN)On the Fourth of July, you want your fireworks to explode. You don't want them to put your cookout in danger.
But the Consumer Product Safety Commission has recalled thousands of fireworks from four companies, most notably after one boy lost his hand setting off a faulty firework.
The fireworks were recalled after it was discovered they were overloaded with pyrotechnics, meant to create a louder sound but they violated federal standards.
According to the safety commission, overloaded fireworks can create large explosions, creating serious hazards for customers -- including explosions.
Here are all the recalled products, so you can keep your Fourth of July party safe.
Grandma's Fireworks in Indiana recalled 18 types of fireworks, a total of 25,000 units
Here are the product names and how much they sold for:
Rise in the East - CL1000 - $24-36 a box, $2 individual
Safe cracker - $24-36 a box, $3 individual
Angry Elf - $39.99 a box
Mamba - $20.00 a box, $2 individual
Crazy King - KF0168 - $20.00 a box, $2 individual
POW! - $32.99 a box
Bang - $32.99 a box
Crazy Robot Flowers - BW500 - $24-36 a box, $3 individual
Frog Balls - FB5015 - $50.00 a box
Dragon Artillery (Assorted) - W515B - $30.00 a box
Small Festival Balls - N1000 - $50.00 a box
Cock Rises! - FF5001 - $50.00 a box
Sammy's Best - $24.00 a box
Katherine's Catapult - PF0402 - $24.00 a pack
Heavy Bomber- GX7502 - $20.00 a pack
Multiple Rocket - $50.00 a pack
Talon - $40.00 a pack.
Block Buster - $24-36 a box, $3 individual
Patriot Pyrotechnics/Bill's Fireworks in Michigan recalled 22 different types of fireworks, a total of about 11,000 units
Here are the product names:
Dog Rules 30 Shot Cake - PWF630
Bite Me 25 Shot Cake - CL2625
Buster Sword 100 Shot Cake
Echo Of Freedom 25 Shot Cake - BHL999T2
Man's Best Friend Fireworks Cake - PWF680
No Fooling Around 130 Shot Cake - CL2330
Top Notch Fireworks Cake - BHL2064
Dog Don't Stop Barking Artillery Shell 24 Pack - KK5032
Wonder of Galaxy 100 Shot Cake - CL2103
Horror Night Artillery 6 Pack - W5007
American Hero 88 Shot Cake - CL2888
Romantic Aliens 100 Shot Cake
Three's A Charm Artillery Shell 6 Pack - 5013B
Desperate Attempt 100 Shot Cake - UN2033
Monkey Business 100 Shot Cake - UN2101
Monkey Go Ape 100 Shot Cake - UN2100
Monkey's Revenge 25 Shot Cake - BHL2126
Outcast 49 Shot Cake - QS2149
Godzilla Roars 36 Shot Cake - UN2566
Monkey Planet 100 Shot Cake - UN2102
1.25 inch Artillery shell 18 Pack - W5016B
Double Nuts and Triple Ripples Artillery Shell 24 Pack - W5036B
GS Fireworks in Michigan recalled 26 types of fireworks, for a total of 260 units
Here are the product names:
1.25" Artillery Shells - W5016(B)
Blast From The Past - UN5088
Born Hero 25 Shot Cake - BHL2325
Burning Aces 25 Shot Cake - SC5G-1501
The Closer 100 Shot Cake
Clown Shells - W515B
Cock Rises Canister Shells - FF5001
Cock-a-doodle-doo 25 Shot Cake - 8299
Crazy Labbits 36 Shot Cake - HB2015
Dead Heat 100 Shot Cake - BHL999TS
Defenders 49 Shot Cake - BHL999T2
Don't Panic Canister Shells - BHL5135
Godzilla Roars 36 Shot Cake - UN2566
Horror Night Ball Shells - W5007 (B)
IT Canister Shells - DP5135
Magical Roman Candle - WW2901(A-D)
Monkey Planet 100 Shot Cake - UN2102
Rising Silver -- Flowers in Spring 25 Shot Cake - W2825
Shrooms 100 Shot Cake - YT5026
Sky Jam 96 Shot Cake - YT5026
Spider 25 Shot Cake - HB2002
Sun Rise Crackers - W010
Thunder King Single Shot Salutes
Tommy Gun Single Shot Salute - WG2018S
Top Notch Fireworks 64 Shot Cake - BHL2064
Tsunami Alert 100 Shot Cake - 8670
Keystone Fireworks recalled their G-Force Artillery Shell Fireworks, packaged in a box of six.
About 1,660 units were pulled, and the fireworks were sold at all Keystone locations.