Breaking News

If you're planning to buy fireworks for the 4th, read this first

By Leah Asmelash and Saeed Ahmed, CNN

Updated 11:01 AM ET, Tue July 2, 2019

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

(CNN)On the Fourth of July, you want your fireworks to explode. You don't want them to put your cookout in danger.

But the Consumer Product Safety Commission has recalled thousands of fireworks from four companies, most notably after one boy lost his hand setting off a faulty firework.
The fireworks were recalled after it was discovered they were overloaded with pyrotechnics, meant to create a louder sound but they violated federal standards.
According to the safety commission, overloaded fireworks can create large explosions, creating serious hazards for customers -- including explosions.
    Here are all the recalled products, so you can keep your Fourth of July party safe.
    Read More
    Grandma's Fireworks in Indiana recalled 18 types of fireworks, a total of 25,000 units
    Here are the product names and how much they sold for:
    Rise in the East - CL1000 - $24-36 a box, $2 individual
    Safe cracker - $24-36 a box, $3 individual
    Angry Elf - $39.99 a box
    Mamba - $20.00 a box, $2 individual
    Crazy King - KF0168 - $20.00 a box, $2 individual
    POW! - $32.99 a box
    Bang - $32.99 a box
    Crazy Robot Flowers - BW500 - $24-36 a box, $3 individual
    Frog Balls - FB5015 - $50.00 a box
    Dragon Artillery (Assorted) - W515B - $30.00 a box
    Small Festival Balls - N1000 - $50.00 a box
    Cock Rises! - FF5001 - $50.00 a box
    Sammy's Best - $24.00 a box
    Katherine's Catapult - PF0402 - $24.00 a pack
    Heavy Bomber- GX7502 - $20.00 a pack
    Multiple Rocket - $50.00 a pack
    Talon - $40.00 a pack.
    Block Buster - $24-36 a box, $3 individual
    Patriot Pyrotechnics/Bill's Fireworks in Michigan recalled 22 different types of fireworks, a total of about 11,000 units
    Here are the product names:
    Dog Rules 30 Shot Cake - PWF630
    Bite Me 25 Shot Cake - CL2625
    Buster Sword 100 Shot Cake
    Echo Of Freedom 25 Shot Cake - BHL999T2
    Man's Best Friend Fireworks Cake - PWF680
    No Fooling Around 130 Shot Cake - CL2330
    Top Notch Fireworks Cake - BHL2064
    Dog Don't Stop Barking Artillery Shell 24 Pack - KK5032
    Wonder of Galaxy 100 Shot Cake - CL2103
    Horror Night Artillery 6 Pack - W5007
    American Hero 88 Shot Cake - CL2888
    Romantic Aliens 100 Shot Cake
    Three's A Charm Artillery Shell 6 Pack - 5013B
    Desperate Attempt 100 Shot Cake - UN2033
    Monkey Business 100 Shot Cake - UN2101
    Monkey Go Ape 100 Shot Cake - UN2100
    Monkey's Revenge 25 Shot Cake - BHL2126
    Outcast 49 Shot Cake - QS2149
    Godzilla Roars 36 Shot Cake - UN2566
    Monkey Planet 100 Shot Cake - UN2102
    1.25 inch Artillery shell 18 Pack - W5016B
    Double Nuts and Triple Ripples Artillery Shell 24 Pack - W5036B
    GS Fireworks in Michigan recalled 26 types of fireworks, for a total of 260 units
    Here are the product names:
    1.25" Artillery Shells - W5016(B)
    Blast From The Past - UN5088
    Born Hero 25 Shot Cake - BHL2325
    Burning Aces 25 Shot Cake - SC5G-1501
    The Closer 100 Shot Cake
    Clown Shells - W515B
    Cock Rises Canister Shells - FF5001
    Cock-a-doodle-doo 25 Shot Cake - 8299
    Crazy Labbits 36 Shot Cake - HB2015
    Dead Heat 100 Shot Cake - BHL999TS
    Defenders 49 Shot Cake - BHL999T2
    Don't Panic Canister Shells - BHL5135
    Godzilla Roars 36 Shot Cake - UN2566
    Horror Night Ball Shells - W5007 (B)
    IT Canister Shells - DP5135
    Magical Roman Candle - WW2901(A-D)
    Monkey Planet 100 Shot Cake - UN2102
    Rising Silver -- Flowers in Spring 25 Shot Cake - W2825
    Shrooms 100 Shot Cake - YT5026
    Sky Jam 96 Shot Cake - YT5026
    Spider 25 Shot Cake - HB2002
    Sun Rise Crackers - W010
    Thunder King Single Shot Salutes
    Tommy Gun Single Shot Salute - WG2018S
    Top Notch Fireworks 64 Shot Cake - BHL2064
    Tsunami Alert 100 Shot Cake - 8670
      Keystone Fireworks recalled their G-Force Artillery Shell Fireworks, packaged in a box of six.
      About 1,660 units were pulled, and the fireworks were sold at all Keystone locations.