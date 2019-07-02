Denver is rounding up its Canada geese -- to turn them into food for the needy

(CNN) The city of Denver apparently has a new motto: Geese are not friends. They're food.

Fed up with its growing goose problem, the city has implemented an initiative to round up its Canada geese and process them into food for "needy families," US Department of Agriculture spokeswoman Suzanne Bond said.

"The resident goose population in this area is too large, which will cause many problems including overgrazing of grass, ornamental plants and agricultural crops; accumulation of droppings and feathers; disease, attacks on humans by aggressive birds; and the fouling of reservoirs, swimming areas, docks, lawns and recreational areas," Bond said.

The USDA says goose meat is safe for human consumption.

There are an estimated 5,000 geese living in the city, which has been trying to manage its goose population for more than 15 years. The city says the birds have led to "increased human-wildlife conflicts in parks, vegetation destruction, sanitation concerns, poor water quality, and other maintenance challenges."

Read More