Vandals spraypainted the 'Bean' sculpture at Chicago's Millennium Park

(CNN) Seven people were arrested after the famous "Bean" sculpture in Chicago's Millennium Park was vandalized.

The stainless steel structure, officially known as the Cloud Gate , was spray-painted with graffiti, Chicago Police Department spokeswoman Kellie Bartoli told CNN. It's one of the top tourist attractions in Chicago.

Benches and a memorial wall dedicated to cancer survivors in nearby Maggie Daley Park were also defaced.

The seven suspects were taken into custody early Tuesday morning and charges are pending, Bartoli said.

"We will send out more details when charges are finalized," she said.

Read More