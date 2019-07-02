This was the day Alyssa Naeher became the hero of the US women's soccer team

(CNN)The US is now headed to the World Cup final, a third time in the row for the women's soccer team. And goalie Alyssa Naeher played a big role in that.
Naeher had one of the most suspenseful moments of the World Cup, when she saved a penalty kick during the semi-finals match against England.
Here's what else you should know about her.
Her soccer jersey is No. 1
Born on April 20, 1988, Naeher is appearing in her first World Cup. The Penn State University alum plays on the Chicago Red Stars club, but she grew up in Stratford, Connecticut.
She sided with Rapinoe in the Trump beef
During a press conference before the semi-finals, Naeher talked to reporters about the respect she had for the team's co-captain Megan Rapinoe, who has become one of the recent athletes to face criticism from President Trump.
"She is a leader for this team and she stands up for what she believes in, she speaks up about that," Naeher said.
In 2014, she made 106 saves in 24 games
That was a record, by the way. Naeher was then awarded the 2014 NWSL Goalkeeper of the Year award. She later earned a spot on the 2015 World Cup team.
She has a twin sister
When she was younger, Naeher's twin Amanda accidentally slammed her hand in a car door. Naeher's hand turned black and blue and her her nails fell off.
"Good thing you don't use your hands in soccer," Amanda said while consoling her sister.
Naeher would later go on to play the one position that indeed relies on you to use your hands.