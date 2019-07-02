This was the day Alyssa Naeher became the hero of the US women's soccer team

(CNN) The US is now headed to the World Cup final, a third time in the row for the women's soccer team. And goalie Alyssa Naeher played a big role in that.

Naeher had one of the most suspenseful moments of the World Cup , when she saved a penalty kick during the semi-finals match against England.

Here's what else you should know about her.

Her soccer jersey is No. 1

Born on April 20, 1988, Naeher is appearing in her first World Cup. The Penn State University alum plays on the Chicago Red Stars club, but she grew up in Stratford, Connecticut.

Read More