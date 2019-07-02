Beating the odds, more than 100 homeless students in New York City graduate high school

(CNN) They woke up each morning in a New York City homeless shelter, but they didn't let adverse circumstances block their path to success.

Last Thursday night, the city's Department of Homeless Services honored more than 100 high school graduates who made it through school while homeless. The teens are now heading to college, including Cornell, New York University and Stony Brook University.

"The strength and resilience of these young people is inspiring," New York Deputy Mayor Herminia Palacio said in a news release. "And it is this same strength and resilience that has prepared them for anything and will propel them forward as they join our next generation of future leaders."

From homeless shelters to college dorms

Each of the students received a laptop and a duffel bag full of college essentials.

