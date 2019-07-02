The Great Mike Pence Mystery

Washington (CNN) Mike Pence was supposed to travel to Manchester, New Hampshire, on Tuesday morning to hold an event on the opioid crisis. He never went .

Why? No one knows.

Which is good! But also, kind of-sort of weird, right?

The plot thickened. Pressed on what was behind Pence's cancellation Short offered only that "there will be more later." Then, when asked what "later" meant, Short added: "Weeks from now."

Whaaaaat?

Look. The likeliest outcome is that this was some sort of scheduling snafu -- and that there really isn't any "there" there. Like an Al Capone's vault-type situation

But if that's the case, then why not just say it? Why make it WAY more mysterious by saying things like, You'll find out the real story ... someday.

What this reminds me of more than anything is when, after President Donald Trump tweeted , "Despite the negative press covfefe," back in 2017, then-White House press secretary Sean Spicer insisted , "I think the President and a small group of people know exactly what he meant." Dude, no. He mistyped "coverage." Let's not make it into a whole thing.