Watchdog finds extreme overcrowding in Border Patrol facilities in unannounced inspections

(CNN)Extreme overcrowding and children younger than 7 being held in custody for more than two weeks -- far longer than the allowed 72 hours -- are among the "urgent" issues discovered at Border Patrol facilities in unannounced visits by an internal government watchdog.
The unannounced inspections took place in early June in the Rio Grande Valley region of Texas, along the US-Mexico border. That area is the busiest sector for arrests on the southern border.
The report includes several photos that depict the extreme overcrowding, as well as standing-room-only conditions in some Border Patrol facilities, which are designed to be temporary holding facilities. However, over the past several months the length of time in custody has grown amid the ongoing influx of migrant families and children who turn themselves in to agents at the southern border.
For example, at the Centralized Processing Center in McAllen, Texas -- the main location for unaccompanied children in the region -- 165 children had been in custody longer than a week.
Investigators also found that, according to US Border Patrol custody data, roughly 30% of minors at the inspected facilities were held longer than the 72 hours permitted, including some children under 7 who had been held for more than two weeks awaiting transfer to Department of Health and Human Services custody.
When CNN went inside the processing center last week, there were around 1,900 people in a space designed for 1,500, who included more than 400 unaccompanied children and around 1,200 family members.
Inside the cavernous space, the center is divided into sections for single adults, families and unaccompanied minors, who are kept behind chain-link fencing.
The lights are never turned off, which Customs and Border Protection said was for safety reasons. There are no beds or cots, but children and families have green mats to lie on, as well as Mylar blankets to keep warm.
Customs and Border Protection policy, rooted in legal agreements, requires that children be transferred out of custody within 72 hours. The agency aims to move both children and adults out of its custody in that time frame.
According to the report, there were 3,400 people in the Rio Grande Valley facilities when inspectors visited who were held longer than the 72 hours, including 1,500 people who had been held for more than 10 days.
Inspectors also said they observed "serious overcrowding" among children and families, as well as single adults, during the visit to five Border Patrol facilities in the region.
The watchdog found additional violations of detention policy, such as a lack of hot meals, inadequate access to showers and limited access to a change of clothes.
For example, children at three of the five Border Patrol facilities did not have access to showers, despite a policy requiring that "reasonable efforts" be made to provide showers to children who are in detention for 48 hours.
And many single adults were found to have been receiving only bologna sandwiches to eat, causing some on the diet to become constipated and require medical attention.