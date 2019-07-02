Acting chief of staff Mulvaney and his adviser out-earn White House staff

Washington (CNN) President Donald Trump's acting chief of staff, Mick Mulvaney, and his senior adviser John Czwartacki, are out-earning all other personnel working in the Executive Office of the President because of their standing as officials in other agencies, the latest salary report to Congress on White House personnel shows.

Both Mulvaney and Czwartacki earn more than the White House personnel cap instituted by Congress.

Mulvaney, who previously led the Office of Management and Budget, still earns his OMB salary of $203,500, even though Russell Vought has been named acting OMB director in Mulvaney's absence.

Mulvaney gets to keep his OMB salary because Trump has never officially installed Mulvaney as the permanent White House chief of staff. Should he be installed to the White House role, he'd likely take a pay cut.

Judd Deere, a spokesperson for the White House, said that Mulvaney is a "detailee on non-reimbursable assignment to the White House," meaning he's not on the White House's payroll.

Read More