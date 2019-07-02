New poll shows Kamala Harris surging in Iowa

(CNN) California Sen. Kamala Harris is surging in Iowa, according to a new poll in the early caucus state.

Former Vice President Joe Biden still leads the Democratic field in a poll taken after last week's debates from Suffolk University and USA Today, with 24% support. But Biden is followed by Harris (16%) and Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren (13%).

In a CNN/Des Moines Register/Mediacom Iowa poll conducted in early June, Biden was also at 24% support among likely caucusgoers, Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders at 16%, Warren at 15%, South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg at 14%, and Harris at 7%. CNN on Tuesday released a national poll conducted with SSRS finding Harris increasing in her share of the vote, while Biden loses support.

But Suffolk's new poll suggests a decrease in support for Sanders and Buttigieg, at 9% and 6%, respectively. These differences could be because the polls weren't conducted by the same pollster and sponsor, but it's more likely that Harris is experiencing a bump in support after her performance in last week's debates, while Buttigieg and Sanders saw slight decreases.

Among those likely Democratic caucusgoers who watched both nights of the debate, half said Harris did "better than expected," followed by former Housing and Urban Development Secretary Julián Castro (29%) and Buttigieg (22%).

