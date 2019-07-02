This is ALWAYS how the fight for Donald Trump's tax returns was going to end

(CNN) On Tuesday, House Democrats sued the Treasury Department to get a look at President Donald Trump's taxes.

"Despite its mandatory obligation, the Treasury Department failed to comply with the law and denied the Committee's request," said House Ways and Means Committee Chairman Richard Neal, D-Mass., in announcing the move. "The Administration also refused to comply with the subpoenas I subsequently issued in an effort to obtain the materials. Due to that noncompliance, the Committee is now pursuing this matter in the federal courts."

The decision to sue comes a full three months after Neal first requested Trump's tax returns from Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin, citing an IRS statute that states that the treasury secretary "shall" turn over the tax return of any American if the chair of the House Ways and Means Committee requests it. In his initial request, Neil asked for personal tax returns from 2013 to 2018 as well as returns for eight business entities affiliated with Trump.

Mnuchin denied that request, insisting that Neal didn't have any credible reason to ask for Trump's returns -- other than to score political points. And that decision led us to today.

In truth, everything from April 3 (when Neal first requested Trump's returns) until today has been predictable prelude.

